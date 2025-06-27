Grassy Sprain Hardware, located at 590 Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers, will close its doors for good on Saturday, June 28, marking the end of an era for the city.

Founded in 1950, the shop, also known as Grassy Sprain Paint & Hardware, was operated for over five decades by Pearl Speight, the wife of original owner William H. Speight. In recent years, her son Rodney “Rod” Speight, along with his brothers Billy and Chris, and Rod’s son Greg, worked to keep the family tradition alive.

Customers came to know the store not only for its paint and tools, but also for its personal service and deep community roots.

"This is more than just the closing of a store—it’s the loss of a true neighborhood institution," said Yonkers Councilmember Anthony Merante on Thursday, June 26, adding, "Grassy Sprain Hardware had it all. It was convenient, reliable, and staffed by people who truly cared...it will be missed."

A “Going Out of Business” sale is underway and expected to run through Saturday.

