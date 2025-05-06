Yonkers Church Sexton Raped, Abused Child For Years: DA

Yonkers resident Rolando Ruiz, 39, a Sexton at the Community Baptist Church in Yonkers, was indicted on felony charges on Tuesday, May 6, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, beginning in 2020, Ruiz allegedly raped and sexually abused a young victim, recording this on his phone at least two times.

Ruiz was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, predatory sexual assault against a child, and two counts each of use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

After his arraignment on Tuesday, Ruiz was remanded to the Westchester County Jail pending further proceedings, the DA's Office said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Westchester DA Susan Cacace called Ruiz's alleged actions "heinous."

"Thanks to a swift intervention by my office and the Yonkers police, we were able to secure the victim’s (and their family’s) safety. As District Attorney, protecting children and vulnerable populations remains my North Star," Cacace added.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7725.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.