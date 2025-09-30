Yankees Block Red Sox Fans From Buying Playoff Tickets In The Bronx: Here's How

The New York Yankees are trying to stop many Boston Red Sox fans from purchasing tickets to playoff games in The Bronx. The longtime foes will play all games in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.

Ticketmaster is blocking residents from most states from buying tickets, especially in Massachusetts and four other New England states.

"Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania," a notice said on the Ticketmaster listing. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given."

The ban only applies to Ticketmaster's official sales, with re-sellers like StubHub allowing any fan to buy tickets. Connecticut is also culturally split between Red Sox, Yankees, and New York Mets fans.

The Yankees and Red Sox will play a best-of-three series starting at 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The winner will take on another division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays, in the American League Division Series.

This will be the first Yankees-Sox playoff game in New York since 2018. In the ALDS, eventual World Series champion Boston beat the Bronx Bombers in four games, including a 16-1 Sox win during game three at Yankee Stadium.

The rivals last faced off in the playoffs in the 2021 AL Wild Card Game, with the Sox beating the Yankees 6-2 in the single-elimination showdown at Fenway Park. Major League Baseball changed the playoffs to its current format in 2022, expanding to 12 teams.

Sox ace Garret Crochet and Yanks pitcher Max Fried are scheduled to start on the mound in Game 1. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will also start at 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and Thursday, Oct. 2.

The Yankees are hoping to repeat as AL champions and capture their first World Series title since 2009. The Sox are looking to win the World Series after a seven-season drought.

This will be just the sixth time the Yankees and Red Sox have battled in the playoffs. The first postseason meeting happened in the 1999 ALCS.

Boston won the 2025 regular-season series against New York 9-4.

