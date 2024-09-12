Woman's Exposure To Suspicious Substance Prompts Emergency Response To Business In Yonkers

The incident happened in Yonkers on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when a woman was exposed to a substance in a package at Miledy Beauty Salon at 156 Palisade Ave., according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

The woman then went to a hospital on her own and was evaluated before being released. When she returned to the business, she grew concerned about the substance and called emergency services.

The Yonkers Fire Department then responded and tested the material, eventually determining that it was marijuana and that there was no threat to the occupants inside.

The caller was again re-evaluated by EMS crews and refused medical attention, DiDomizio said.

