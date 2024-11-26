Woman Injured In Hit-Run At Yonkers ShopRite Parking Lot

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 at the ShopRite supermarket parking lot at 278 Tuckahoe Rd. in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The elderly victim, who was walking through the parking lot, was hit by a vehicle that was backing up, Spink said. She complained of head and back pain and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The driver did not remain at the scene and may have fled if they were aware of the incident, according to Spink. However, officers have recorded the vehicle's license plate and are actively investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

