Woman Found Dead With Injuries Indicating Possible Assault In Yonkers: Police

The discovery was made just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, at 828 Bronx River Rd. in Yonkers, when building staff entered the woman’s apartment and found her unresponsive, Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Tuesday, May 20.

Officers initially responded to what was considered a routine “unattended death.” But further investigation revealed the woman had injuries consistent with an assault, Spink said.

Detectives from the Yonkers Police Major Case Squad are now actively investigating the incident as suspicious. The woman’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been announced.

More information may be released as the investigation progresses, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

