What Was That? Drill Alarms Sound At Hillview Reservoir In Yonkers

The sirens are a part of the Hillview Reservoir Quarterly Alarm Test, which was scheduled to take place in Yonkers on Thursday, Aug. 10 around 10 a.m., the city's police department announced.

The drill is part of the regular quarterly maintenance, inspection, and testing of the sitewide system at the reservoir, located next to Empire City Casino in Yonkers by the New York Thruway.

The alarms were set to ring out for five to ten minutes and to include a notification saying, "This is just a test," police said.

