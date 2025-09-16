Westchester Legionnaires’ Cases Rise: Cluster Of Sick Patients Found In Yonkers

As of Monday, Sept. 15, the county has reported 38 confirmed cases this season, up from 36 last week and well above the 24 cases logged all of last year, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler.

Investigators have identified a cluster of five cases in Yonkers, prompting the New York State Department of Health to flag about a dozen cooling towers within a two-mile radius. Westchester inspectors will collect samples this week, which will be tested at the state lab to determine if Legionella bacteria is present.

Officials did not specify where the cluster was discovered.

“We have not identified a common source of exposure for those who became ill,” Amler said, adding, “What we’re looking for is organisms in the cooling tower that have the same DNA as what is seen in the legionella from patients.”

She also noted that it may not always be possible to find a definitive match.

Rising Concerns, Ongoing Enforcement

While stressing the situation is “not a cause for undue alarm,” Amler said the increase highlights the need for public awareness and vigilance. She reminded building owners that cooling towers, decorative fountains, and spas must be properly maintained, documented, and reported. Any tower testing above acceptable levels must undergo immediate disinfection.

Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie added that the health department’s priority remains “to identify the source and collaborate with business owners and companies to disinfect and maintain their cooling towers.”

What To Know About Legionnaires’

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe pneumonia caused by inhaling mist or vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria. It is not spread person to person.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, or confusion. Health officials urge anyone experiencing these signs to seek medical care immediately.

Those at highest risk include people over 50, smokers, and those with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems.

