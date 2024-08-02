Water Main Break Compromises Stretch Of Busy Yonkers Road, Causes Closure

The main break was found on Thursday morning, Aug. 1 in the area of Riverdale Avenue and Vark Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police.

After the water main break was discovered, authorities also determined that part of the roadway in the area of 79 Riverdale Ave. was "potentially compromised" as a result of the break, according to the department.

This resulted in police closing Riverdale Avenue between Prospect Street and Vark Street. As of Friday, Aug. 2, the southbound lane of this stretch is still closed to traffic, while northbound traffic is open.

The closure is expected to continue until at least Friday afternoon, police said.

Water has since been restored to the buildings in the area of the break, but residents will remain under a water boil advisory through Saturday, Aug. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

