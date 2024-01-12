Video: Woman Rescued From Submerged Vehicle On Flooded Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers

The rescue happened on Tuesday night, Jan. 9, when the Yonkers and Westchester County Police Police Department learned that a woman had become trapped inside her vehicle in rapidly rising floodwaters on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers during a severe storm on the same night.

According to Yonkers Police, the department's Emergency Service Unit then put on their water rescue suits and deployed their rescue boat to reach the trapped driver.

Officers were able to get the woman out of the car by breaking the driver's window and pulling her through it before putting her on the rescue boat and bringing her to safety. The rescue could not have come at a better time, as just 30 seconds later, the vehicle was completely submerged underneath the floodwaters, police said.

Luckily, the driver escaped with no injuries.

Yonker Police shared a video of the rescue on their social media page. In their post, they also used the incident as a warning to those who must drive during severe weather.

"If you must drive during inclement weather, please be cautious of pooling water and roadways that are prone to flooding," the department wrote, adding, "Even just a few inches of standing water is enough to disable a small vehicle. If you see a flooded roadway, play it safe and turn around."

