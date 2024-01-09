Video: DPW Worker Knocks Fleeing Porch Pirate To Ground In Yonkers, Police Say

Bronx resident Francisco Jose Eder Mateo was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 3 on grand larceny charges in connection with an incident that happened in Yonkers, Yonkers Police announced on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to the department, on the day of the incident, Eder Mateo allegedly stole packages from the porch of a Yonkers residence. Shortly after this, he was quickly spotted by Yonkers Police officers and ordered to stop.

However, Eder Mateo did not listen and instead started running, leading officers on a short chase around the area. Although he seemed to be getting away, a Yonkers public works employee noticed the chase and got out of his vehicle before knocking Eder Mateo to the ground, allowing officers to apprehend him.

Following his arrest, Eder Mateo was charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny;

Fourth-degree possession of stolen property.

After his arraignment in court, he was released on his own recognizance, police said.

The department, which released surveillance and body camera footage of the incident and resulting chase, highlighted the arrest as a great example of teamwork between residents, police, and city workers.

"This video shows what happens when everyone works together seamlessly to stop crime," the department wrote on social media, adding, "A resident sees a crime and quickly calls it in allowing officers to get on the scene quickly, officers flood the area to ensure the suspect can’t get away despite his attempted fleeing, finished off by a good samaritan who saw an opportunity to help our officers capture a suspect and took that opportunity."

"To any future thieves planning to commit these crimes in Yonkers- pick somewhere else," the department continued.

