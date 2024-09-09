Victim Killed In Shooting In Front Of Sports Bar In Yonkers

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 8 around 4 a.m., when two men started fighting in front of the Go Sports Bar & Lounge Restaurant in Yonkers at 289 South Broadway, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

During the altercation, one man took out a gun and hit the other person with it. The man then fired one shot at the victim, hitting him in the chest, Spink said.

After being shot, the victim walked out into the street and was met by two responding Yonkers Police officers who began giving him medical help.

Meanwhile, other officers apprehended a suspect on nearby Ludlow Street who had been fleeing the scene of the shooting. While he was running away, the suspect allegedly threw his gun in a nearby front yard, where it was recovered by police, according to Spink.

The victim was later taken to a nearby trauma center, where he died of his injury. His name has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Yonkers detectives are now investigating the shooting. No charges have yet been filed as of Monday, Sept. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.