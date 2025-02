The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 3 p.m., when a light gray SUV hit a person walking in the area of Riverdale Avenue and Pier Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The victim reported minor pain to their leg, Spink said, adding that the driver left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

