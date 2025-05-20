Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will officially open its doors on Thursday, May 22, at the Ridge Hill shopping mall in Yonkers. The new shop will be located in Ridge Hill's Town Square.

To mark the occasion, Van Leeuwen is offering $1 scoops from 3 to 5 p.m. and free limited-edition totes to the first 100 customers starting at 3 p.m.

Founded in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O’Neill, Van Leeuwen began as a single yellow truck serving French-style ice cream that the company says focused on high-quality ingredients and no unnecessary additives.

Its decadent, custard-style base, made with more than double the egg yolks of traditional ice cream, has earned the brand national attention and a devoted following.

The Yonkers menu will feature more than 30 signature flavors, including hits like Pistachio (made with Sicilian pistachios), Honeycomb, Praline Butter Cake, and Vanilla Bean, which was crowned best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter.

Vegan options will also be available, along with sundaes, milkshakes, root beer floats, and pints to-go.

Coffee lovers can also order the shop's Espresso flavor, made in partnership with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Opening day hours for the Ridge Hill location are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

