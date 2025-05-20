Partly Cloudy 63°

SHARE

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Plans Yonkers Opening

As summer approaches, ice cream lovers in Westchester have something to celebrate: a national sweet treat brand born on the streets of New York City is opening its first-ever location in the county. 

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is coming to Yonkers. 

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is coming to Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream/Lindsay Levin
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will officially open its doors on Thursday, May 22, at the Ridge Hill shopping mall in Yonkers. The new shop will be located in Ridge Hill's Town Square. 

To mark the occasion, Van Leeuwen is offering $1 scoops from 3 to 5 p.m. and free limited-edition totes to the first 100 customers starting at 3 p.m. 

Founded in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O’Neill, Van Leeuwen began as a single yellow truck serving French-style ice cream that the company says focused on high-quality ingredients and no unnecessary additives. 

Its decadent, custard-style base, made with more than double the egg yolks of traditional ice cream, has earned the brand national attention and a devoted following. 

The Yonkers menu will feature more than 30 signature flavors, including hits like Pistachio (made with Sicilian pistachios), Honeycomb, Praline Butter Cake, and Vanilla Bean, which was crowned best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter. 

Vegan options will also be available, along with sundaes, milkshakes, root beer floats, and pints to-go. 

Coffee lovers can also order the shop's Espresso flavor, made in partnership with pop star Sabrina Carpenter. 

Opening day hours for the Ridge Hill location are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE