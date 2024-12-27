USPS Truck Swerves, Hits Wall While Avoiding Collision In Yonkers

The crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 26 just before 5:30 p.m., when a USPS truck made an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with a vehicle in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sergeant Robert Spink.

The mail truck then hit a retaining wall at the split for Nepperhan Avenue and Yonkers Avenue, Spink added.

The postal service truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles or drivers were affected, according to Spink.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.