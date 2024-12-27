Fog/Mist 30°

USPS Truck Swerves, Hits Wall While Avoiding Collision In Yonkers

A US postal service driver was taken to a hospital after swerving to avoid a crash in Westchester and hitting a retaining wall in the process. 

A USPS truck. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/F. Muhammad
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 26 just before 5:30 p.m., when a USPS truck made an evasive maneuver to avoid colliding with a vehicle in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sergeant Robert Spink.

The mail truck then hit a retaining wall at the split for Nepperhan Avenue and Yonkers Avenue, Spink added. 

The postal service truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles or drivers were affected, according to Spink. 

