Update: 50 Cent Makes Stop At Yonkers Stew Leonard's, Meets With Fans, Officials

The 48-year-old acclaimed rapper stopped by Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits of Yonkers, located at 1 Stew Leonard Dr., on Thursday night, Dec. 28 to promote his cognac brand, Branson, and his champagne, Le Chemin du Roi.

While there, 50 Cent met with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Westchester County Legislator James Nolan, who both posted about their meetings with him on social media.

"It was great to welcome Curtis 50 Cent Jackson to Stew Leonard's today," Spano wrote, adding, "We talked about the film industry here in Yonkers, productions at Lionsgate and he was kind enough to snap a photo with two special fans…my kids!"

Nolan also detailed his interaction with the rapper, during which he reminisced about his youth and his late brother.

"I told him about what happened to my brother and how my brother Mike and I saved our money to buy his album Get Rich or Die Tryin' when it came out and how much we liked it," Nolan wrote in his post, continuing, "I told him after he was killed I listened to that album over and over to think about the good memories I had with my brother Mike."

Nolan also took the chance to tell 50 Cent that Thursday had been named " “Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Day” in Westchester County on behalf of the county's Board of Legislators.

The Yonkers Police Department's special detail also got their chance to snap a picture with 50 Cent, who met with more than 1,000 fans throughout the event.

"Because of the great teamwork by YPD and the amazing staff at Stew Leonard’s who planned and organized this event focusing on efficiency and safety, everyone who pre-purchased their items got a chance to meet 50 Cent and take a picture with him!" the department said.

The successful rapper, actor, and businessman has sold 30 million albums across the globe since releasing his debut major-label album in 2003 and has won a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and 13 Billboard Music Awards, in addition to appearing in films such as "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" and "Home of the Brave."

