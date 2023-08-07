Unlicensed Driver Hits Child, Pregnant Woman In Front Of Building In Yonkers: Police

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 4 around 10:45 a.m., when Yonkers Police responded to 127 New Main St. on a report of a vehicle striking three pedestrians and a building.

According to Yonkers Police, the three people who were found to be injured in the incident were a 51-year-old woman who suffered a fractured leg, a 40-year-old pregnant woman who suffered ankle injuries, and a six-year-old boy who suffered minor cuts to his leg.

All three victims were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The two occupants of the vehicle that crashed were determined to be an adult and a child who were not injured in the incident, police said.

Later investigation revealed that the vehicle's driver did not hold a license but only a learner's permit, and that a licensed driver had not been in the car. The driver, whose name and age were not released, was later summonsed for this infraction.

Additionally, the car's registered owner was also summonsed for knowingly permitting the unlicensed operation of the vehicle.

Following the crash, the Yonkers Fire Department and the city's Building Department assessed the building and concluded that it was not structurally compromised.

