Traffic Changes Announced For Road Near Soon-To-Be-Opening School In Yonkers

Lawrence Street between McLean Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park Avenue, located near the new Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School in Yonkers at 73 Lawrence St., will be converted into a one-way westbound road, city officials announced.

The change will be put into place beginning on Thursday, Aug. 22, when the city's Traffic Engineering Division will change the road signage to signal the one-way conversion.

Residents and visitors to the block of Lawrence Street where the new school will be will have to enter from McLean Avenue and exit onto Van Cortlandt Park Avenue, city officials said, adding that parking will be allowed on the south side of the street.

Meanwhile, parking will not be allowed on the north side of Lawrence Street between 7 a.m., and 4 p.m. on school days.

The traffic change was made to accommodate school buses dropping off and picking up students in front of the school, officials said.

The new school is scheduled to open in September.

