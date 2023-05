The ramp between the westbound Cross County Parkway to Exit 6 (Bronx River Parkway northbound) in Yonkers is scheduled to close between Monday, May 22 at 11 p.m. to Tuesday, May 23 at 5 a.m., according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure is to allow for maintenance activities.

A posted detour will be available for motorists during the closure.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.