The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket, worth $20,065.50, was sold for the midday drawing on Friday, Sept. 8, and was purchased in Yonkers, New York Lottery officials announced.

The lucky winner, whose name was not released, bought the ticket at the Royal Petroleum (Amoco) gas station at 619 Tuckahoe Rd.

Lottery officials said that the winner now has up to a year to claim their prize.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.