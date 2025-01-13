These Popular Films, Shows Made $900K In Film Revenue For Yonkers In 2024

According to an announcement on Monday, Jan. 13, Yonkers shined as a hub for the film and television industry, generating nearly $900,000 in film revenue in 2024.

It was the most successful year since the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Film and Photography in 2012, city officials added.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Spano attributed this success to the "work and partnerships we’ve created to make Yonkers the region’s leading location for the television and film industry."

"There are great opportunities here for even more growth – we look forward to see what 2025 will bring," Spano added.

In 2024, Yonkers hosted 124 days of filming, welcoming productions ranging from feature films to television series, commercials, and editorial photography. Notable productions included:

Starz's crime drama "Raising Kanan Power Book III" with 58 days of filming;

Peacock's limited series "Long Bright River" with 13 days of filming by Mesquite Productions;

HBO's "The Penguin," starring Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell, which transformed streets like Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Street into Gotham City.

Other highlights filmed in Yonkers included scenes from:

HBO's "The Gilded Age" at the Hudson River Museum;

NBC's"Law & Order: SVU" at Yonkers City Hall;

CBS's "FBI: Most Wanted" at Untermyer Gardens;

Horror movie "The Bride" at Alder Manor;

"Recess" at JFK Marina and other on-location sites;

CBS's "Elsbeth" at Yonkers City Hall;

CBS's "Evil" at Yonkers City Hall.

According to city officials, Yonkers' appeal lies in its proximity to Manhattan, diverse geography, and inclusion in the coveted 25-mile "Studio Zone."

Home to Lionsgate at Great Point Studios, the city boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including over 1,000,000 square feet of sustainable stages, office space, support areas, and city street backlots, officials added.

Since the creation of the Office of Film and Photography, Yonkers has brought in $5.5 million in film revenue, helping to bolster the city’s General Fund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.