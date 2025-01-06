On Monday, Jan. 6, the Benjamin Restaurant Group and the City of Yonkers announced plans to launch The Sea Fire Grill Yonkers, an upscale seafood restaurant slated to open in the summer of 2025 at 71 Water Grant St.

The new venture will bring a fresh chapter to the iconic waterfront location, offering stunning Hudson River views and a menu of contemporary American seafood and premium steaks.

The Benjamin Restaurant Group, known for acclaimed venues such as Benjamin Steakhouse and The Sea Fire Grill in Manhattan, will feature a menu led by Executive Chef Arturo McLeod. Signature offerings will include a best-in-class raw bar, traditional caviar service, seasonally inspired fresh catches, and the prime dry-aged steaks that have made the brand a favorite among celebrities and food lovers alike.

Owners Benjamin Sinanaj and Benjamin Prelvukaj expressed their excitement to step into the storied Yonkers dining scene.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Sea Fire Grill to Yonkers and become a part of this vibrant and growing community," they said in a statement on Monday, adding, "With the stunning backdrop of the Hudson River from the historic Yonkers City Pier, we’re excited to contribute to the rich culinary scene of Yonkers and ensure every guest leaves with a memorable dining experience, feeling warmly welcomed and right at home with us."

The new restaurant will follow in the footsteps of X2O, which became a culinary landmark in the region under Chef Peter X. Kelly’s leadership. Known for its stunning location and exceptional cuisine, X2O closed earlier in 2024 after years of delighting diners.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano welcomed the new addition to the city’s waterfront.

"This five-star premiere, family-owned restaurant will attract residents and foodies from across the region, showcasing our city’s exceptional waterfront and views," he said, adding, "The Sea Fire Grill surely will become a culinary destination for all.”

Further details will be announced in the coming months, according to city officials.

Check back to Daily Voice for more information about the opening date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.