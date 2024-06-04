Teenage Trio Hospitalized After Rollover Crash On Cross County Parkway Exit Ramp In Yonkers

The crash happened on Monday, June 3 around 7:40 p.m., when a vehicle rolled over adjacent to the exit ramp leading from the westbound Cross County Parkway to Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The car had been occupied by an 18-year-old driver and two passengers aged 17 and 19. All three occupants are from Long Island, O'Leary said.

The trio was soon taken to Westchester Medical Center. The driver and front seat passenger are in stable condition, while the rear seat passenger was more seriously injured.

The crash caused the ramp to close for several hours as police investigated the incident.

