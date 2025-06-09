Teen Cut In Fight Near High School In Yonkers, Flees Inside Building: Police

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday, June 9, when Yonkers Police responded to Riverside High School on a report of a student with a laceration to his side, according to Sgt. Robert Spink.

Officers arrived to find the student already inside the school, where staff had called for help. First responders provided immediate medical care, and the student was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the teen was not injured on school property, but rather at a nearby Bee-Line bus stop, where he became involved in a physical altercation with another youth. During the fight, the student was cut on his side, and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

The victim then ran to the school to seek help.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded and launched a criminal investigation, which remains active. Police said more information may be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

