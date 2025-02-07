Two 16-Year-Olds Stabbed Dead In Yonkers, 17-Year-Old In Custody: Police

Officers responded to a report of a dispute at 136 Lake Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to the Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink. When they arrived, officers found the two victims outside the location with stab wounds.

The victims were immediately taken to area hospitals, where both succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival, officials said.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Digital Forensics Unit, and Crime Scene Unit quickly launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the victims entered the location and became involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect, who then stabbed the victim once in the chest.

As the suspect fled the scene, he encountered the second victim at the entrance and stabbed him in the abdomen, police said. The suspect then fled the area.

The following day, detectives arrested the suspect, a 17-year-old Yonkers resident, based on evidence and intelligence gathered during the investigation.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of Murder in the 2nd Degree, an A1 felony under New York State law. He is expected to be arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court.

One victim was a Yonkers resident, and the other was from Queens. Due to the ages of those involved, no further identifying information will be released, police said.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two young lives," Sapienza said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. This is a senseless tragedy that has impacted our entire community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.