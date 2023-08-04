Teaching Assistant Charged With Abusing Student With Special Needs At Yonkers School

Suleiman Rabadi, age 36, of Yonkers, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Yonkers.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Rabadi was employed as a teaching assistant at the Biondi School, a kindergarten to 12th-grade special education school in Yonkers, when the incident took place on Thursday, March 9.

During the incident, Rabadi who was overseeing a time-out period at the school, allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old student by the back of his neck and repeatedly pushed the victim’s head down to his knees, the DA's office said.

Rabadi allegedly proceeded to push the victim to the ground.

Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

“The defendant allegedly violated the trust placed in him as an educator and harmed one of the students in his care," Rocah said. "My office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable and holding those who harm them accountable.”

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse Bureau and criminal investigators from the Special Prosecutions Unit conducted the investigation with the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

Rabadi was arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Rabadi or may have information about other possible victims can contact the DA’s Office Special Prosecutions Division at 914-995-3000. Language assistance is available.

