Teacher From Yonkers Receives $20K Award: 'Great Honor'

Yonkers resident Ellie Williamson, who teaches biology at the Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction in New York City, is one of two recipients of the 2023 Math for America Muller Award for Professional Influence in Education, which recognizes NYC public school teachers who have positively influenced the teaching profession.

The award is given out by Math for America, a NYC-based nonprofit organization that builds communities of math and science teachers through teacher fellowships.

Williamson, who has also served as department chair, curriculum coordinator, teacher mentor, and school equity team member at the Urban Assembly School, was awarded for her commitment to professional growth and her work in leading professional learning communities that serve other teachers, Math for America officials said.

Williamson said she was "humbled" to receive the award.

"The award itself is a great honor as is being a part of MƒA, an organization that has played such a significant role in my professional growth as a teacher," she said.

"Our collective work as mathematics and science educators is difficult, important, and timely. Although some may not see the value of this work, we mustn’t forget the impact we have on our students. Let’s continue teaching our students to be critical and creative thinkers who question and counter harmful narratives about themselves and their capabilities," Williamson added.

Williamson is also a three-time Math for America Master Teacher and was a recipient of the Shell Urban Science Educators Development Award in 2018.

