Teacher From Yonkers Dies At 54 After Cancer Battle: 'Loved Her Students As Her Own'

Lifelong Yonkers resident Darlene Fata died on Wednesday, May 31 at the age of 54 after a battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in 1969, Fata earned her bachelor's degree from Mercy College and master's degree in Elementary Education from Long Island University before enjoying a 29-year career as a first-grade teacher at School 5 in Yonkers.

There, she was adored by colleagues and students alike and "loved her students as her own," her obituary said.

In addition to her love of teaching, Fata also loved spending time with her family and going on vacations to Florida, Ocean City, Maryland, and Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey with her husband, Sal, and her father.

Her friends and family will now always remember her for her "heart of gold," her obituary said.

Fata is survived by Sal, her father, Angelo, her siblings Frank and Anthony, as well as many other extended family members.

Visiting hours for Fata will be held on Monday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home in Yonkers at 168 Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church at 110 Shonnard Pl in Yonkers.

