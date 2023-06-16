Suspect On Loose: 2 Women Followed Home From Casino, Robbed In Yonkers, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 13 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Valentine Street in Yonkers, when two senior women aged 86 and 83 were returning home from Empire City Casino and were accosted in their driveway as they were about to get out of their vehicle, according to Yonkers police Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

According to Politopoulos, the suspect displayed a handgun and then grabbed both women's purses from inside the car before running into the street and fleeing in a black Acura sedan that was driven by an accomplice.

The two victims were not injured. Police now believe they were followed home from the casino.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late twenties or early thirties who was wearing a black baseball-style gat, sunglasses, and a black T-shirt.

Detectives are now investigating the case in an effort to arrest the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7724.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

