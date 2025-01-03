Man Killed In New Year’s Day Stabbing In Yonkers: Suspect Caught, Police Say (Update)

Yonkers resident Jamal Glover, age 43, was apprehended in connection to a stabbing in Yonkers that left a 38-year-old man dead, Yonkers Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 1, just before 1:30 a.m., when Yonkers Police officers responded to reports of a man with multiple stab wounds at the entrance to 2 Hudson St. Officers gave the victim medical help at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect were likely known to each other and had been involved in an altercation at the location. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the victim several times before running away on foot.

Detectives from the Yonkers Police Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit tracked the suspect to the area of Cambridge Street in White Plains. Working alongside members of the FBI Task Force, authorities were able to arrest Glover in connection with the stabbing.

Glover is currently being held at Yonkers City Jail and is expected to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

The identity of the victim is still being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

