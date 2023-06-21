Suspect At Large: Shooting Leaves Man In Serious Condition In Yonkers

The shooting happened on Tuesday, June 20 just after 7 p.m. in Yonkers in the area of 86 Hamilton Ave., where the victim was shot in his lower extremities, Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos said.

According to Politopoulos, the man was then taken to a local area trauma center in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are now working to identify the suspect and apprehend them. Police do not believe there are any active safety threats to the public in relation to the shooting, Politopoulos said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

