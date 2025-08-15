Support Pours In For Family Of Longtime Yonkers News Publisher Who Died Suddenly (Update)

A GoFundMe campaign, created on Wednesday, Aug. 13 by friend Carol Daly, seeks to raise $6,000 to give Heusler "a proper funeral." As of Thursday, Aug. 15, more than $5,200 has been donated.

Heusler, who died on Sunday, Aug. 10, at the age of 54, was remembered by Daly as “a dear friend to so many” and “like a son."

Heusler was the longtime publisher of the Yonkers Insider, an online outlet covering local politics and community issues for more than two decades.

His dedication to government transparency, election coverage, and community events earned him recognition from city and state leaders, including a proclamation from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano declaring Dec. 10, 2023 “Delfim A. Heusler Day.”

Heusler’s work was also honored by the New York State Assembly, the Westchester County Board of Legislators, and numerous local organizations. He was planning a run for the Westchester County Legislature in 2025 and was an advocate for education and housing through his role as general manager of the Mo’betta Project in Yonkers.

In an update posted Thursday, Daly said the goal is to “honor Delfim with a super nice presentation at the Community Home for Funerals on Yonkers Ave,” adding that his sudden passing “shook our community” of those who worked with and loved him.

A date for Heusler’s funeral service will be announced once the fundraising goal is met.

Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

