Stuck, Bottomed-Out Oil Tanker Briefly Closes Busy Yonkers Intersection

The closure happened in Yonkers on Monday afternoon, July 15, when an oil tanker became stuck while traversing the hill at the intersection of Ashburton Avenue and Warburton Avenue, according to Yonkers Police.

The tanker was eventually removed with the help of several heavy-duty tows. The incident caused Warburton Avenue to close between Wells Avenue and Babcock Place during the removal, police said, adding that the road has since been opened.

No injuries were reported.

