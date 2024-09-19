St. John’s Riverside Hospital Launches “Born to Read” With Yonkers Public Library

As part of Yonkers Public Library’s early literacy program 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, the Born to Read initiative gives every new parent a special care package with a board book, a Yonkers library card, early literacy development information, and additional resources to support families on their reading journey. The care packages are made possible in part from a generous gift from the Foundation for the Yonkers Public Library.

This collaboration encourages parents to read aloud to their newborns, infants, and toddlers, and to make their local library a part of their child’s and family’s development. With progress charts, celebrations, and other gamified elements, the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program creates a manageable, trackable, and achievable goal for parents charting this progress. Reading one book a day to children means they enter kindergarten having read over 1800 books!

Studies have shown that 30 minutes of reading daily can lead to measurable improvements in physical health, such as reductions in blood pressure and heart rate. Overall, reading contributes to a healthier body. It is beneficial not only for the little ones but also for the parents, providing valuable bonding time, creating lasting memories and reinforcing the parent-child relationship. Other proven benefits include cognitive, social and emotional development, improved vocabulary and language skills, fostering imagination and love of learning, and future academic success.

The launch event included remarks from distinguished speakers, who underscored the significance of early literacy and the positive effects of this initiative on the Yonkers community. Library Director Jesse Montero stated, "We are thrilled about this partnership. As trusted experts in maternal child health, there is no better messenger on the value of reading in early childhood than the staff of St. John's Riverside Hospital."

For more information about the “Born to Read” initiative and the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, please visit ypl.org/1000books or contact Jesse Montero, jmontero@ypl.org or Denise Mananas at dmananas@riversidehealth.org.