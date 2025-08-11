In total, the New York Blood Center was able to collect 73 lifesaving donations at our Blood Drive on July 30th. That’s 219 lives that will be helped throughout the community and in our area hospitals once divided into its 3 components (red cells, platelets, plasma).
This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, St. John's Riverside Hospital. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.
To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.
St. John's Riverside Hospital Extends Thanks To Community
Thank you to all the generous blood donors who answered the call!