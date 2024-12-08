Shoplifting Costs Retailers Billions: These Are Most Frequently Stolen Items

The trend focuses on easily concealed, high-demand products at major retailers like Walmart and Target, posing a nationwide challenge for store owners and law enforcement.

Electronics, health and beauty products, and food items are among the most commonly stolen goods, Capital One Shopping reports.

Small gadgets such as headphones and phone chargers, alongside over-the-counter medications and cosmetics, are frequent targets.

Alcohol, baby formula, and packaged meats are also popular with shoplifters.

At Walmart, small electronics and accessories are frequently stolen, while Target often experiences thefts of clothing, accessories, and essential household items such as laundry detergent, according to RecFaces.

The organization attributes these trends to the high value and resale potential of these products.

Efforts to address the issue include securing high-risk items and implementing advanced surveillance systems.

These measures can sometimes frustrate honest shoppers, revealing the conflict between enhancing security and ensuring convenience.

Despite these strategies, shoplifting rates are expected to rise.

The National Retail Federation estimates that annual losses for US retailers could exceed $150 billion by 2026, further straining businesses already facing inflation and supply chain issues.

