Several Traffic Lights Malfunctioning On Saw Mill River Parkway Between Yonkers, Dobbs Ferry

In an announcement on Monday, July 8 around 4 p.m., the Westchester County Police Department warned that several traffic lights are malfunctioning on the Saw Mill River Parkway between Executive Boulevard in Yonkers and Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry.

Officers are now helping with traffic control while Department of Transportation crews work to make repairs.

Motorists are asked to use caution on the parkway for the next few hours, police said.

