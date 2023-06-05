Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing 18-Year-Old In Yonkers

Ayanna Jennings, age 18, went missing from Yonkers on Saturday, June 3, according to Yonkers Police.

Jennings was last seen in the area of 463 Hawthorne Ave.

She is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds. No information about her clothing was available.

Anyone who has information regarding Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900.

