Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing 18-Year-Old In Yonkers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman in Westchester who may be in need of medical attention. 

Ayanna Jennings, age 18, was last seen in Yonkers on Saturday, June 3. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Ayanna Jennings, age 18, went missing from Yonkers on Saturday, June 3, according to Yonkers Police. 

Jennings was last seen in the area of 463 Hawthorne Ave.

She is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds. No information about her clothing was available. 

Anyone who has information regarding Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

