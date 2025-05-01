Fair 59°

Search Underway: 23-Year-Old Woman Missing In Yonkers, Police Say

Authorities in Westchester are asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing and may be in need of medical attention.

Ania Avent, age 23. 

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Ania Avent, age 23, was last seen on Monday, April 28, in the area of 28 Tower Pl. in Yonkers, the Yonkers Police Department announced on Wednesday night, April 30. 

Avent is described as a Black woman who is 4-foot-10 and around 90 pounds. 

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black backpack, according to police.

Authorities noted that Avent may be in need of medical attention, and the department's Missing Persons Unit is actively investigating the case.

Anyone who has seen Ania or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900. In case of emergency, dial 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

