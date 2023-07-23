Search On For Prisoner Who Escapes From Custody In Yonkers

The incident occurred at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center on South Broadway (Route 9) in Yonkers early Sunday morning, July 23.

The Westchester County Department of Correction assumed responsibility for the prisoner detail from the Yonkers Police Department, according to a statement by Westchester County Government.

The prisoner, identified as Geraldo Rojas, had been arrested for robbery in the first, second, and third degrees.

“Currently, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with Yonkers Police and DOC, is actively engaged in efforts to apprehend Rojas," the statement said. "The immediate priority is to locate and secure the individual whose last known address was in Yonkers.

“A thorough review of the incident is already underway to understand the circumstances that led to the escape. At this time, the involved officers have been suspended from duty, and will also face internal disciplinary charges."

