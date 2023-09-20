School Bus Safety: Yonkers To Deploy Massive Stop-Arm Enforcement Program

The city of Yonkers will be partnering with Verra Mobility to implement technology on its school district's fleet of buses that will help catch drivers who illegally pass them, Mayor Mike Spano announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

To begin the program, 200 Yonkers school buses will be outfitted with the company's stop-arm enforcement solution, which will be used to issue warnings to offending registered vehicle owners on Thursday, Oct. 12.

During the first 30 days of the program, only warnings will be issued and no fines will be assessed. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 13, though, registered owners whose vehicles are seen passing buses while the stop-arm is extended and lights are flashing will receive a notice of liability in the mail, officials from Spano's office said.

Around 450 school bus stop-arm safety cameras are expected to be installed in phases through the rest of the year.

Spano said the program would help ensure the safety of the 12,000 students in Yonkers who are taken to and from school by bus every day.

"Ensuring the safety of our children is our top priority," Spano said, adding, "The partnership with Verra Mobility and the Yonkers School District is a testament to our commitment to their well-being, reminding us that every journey to knowledge should be a safe one."

Under New York law, the fine for passing a school bus can be $250 for a first violation, $275 if a second offense happens within an 18-month period, and $300 for every following offense if within an 18-month period.

Registered vehicle owners who receive notices of liability will not have points assessed against their driver's licenses or have it reported on their driving records, officials said, adding that their insurance companies would also not be notified.

