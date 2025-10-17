Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Scammer Busted After Tricking Senior Into Paying $40K To ‘Clear Her Name' In Yonkers: Cops

A Brooklyn man accused of scamming an elderly Westchester County woman out of $40,000 by pretending to be part of a federal investigation has been arrested, police announced.

Zhi Wei Zhao, 34.      

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department
Ben Crnic
Zhi Wei Zhao, 34, was charged in connection with the scheme, which victimized a Yonkers woman in April, Yonkers Police said on Friday, Oct. 17.

According to the department, Zhao allegedly contacted the victim in April through an email claiming she was under investigation. The message included a phone number for her to call. 

When she did, Zhao reportedly convinced her to withdraw $40,000 to “clear pending charges," police said.

Zhao then went to the woman’s home to collect the cash in person, police said. 

After months of investigation, Yonkers detectives—working with the New York City Police Department—tracked Zhao down and arrested him several weeks ago. He is now charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. 

Anyone else who receives a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement and demanding money is urged to contact Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900.

