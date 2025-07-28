Partly Cloudy 90°

SHARE

Ruben Fernandez Urena Charged With DWI, 4 Kids in Car

A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after he was caught driving drunk with four children in the car, police said.

Drunk driving.&nbsp;

Drunk driving. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Ruben Fernandez-Urena, 34, of Yonkers, was arrested early Sunday, July 27, following a traffic stop on I-87 near Exit 9 in Tarrytown, according to New York State Police.

During the stop, Fernandez-Urena appeared intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said. A breath sample taken at the Tarrytown barracks reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Inside the car were four child passengers, ages 12, 11, 7, and 5.

Fernandez-Urena was arrested and charged with:

  • Four counts of aggravated DWI with a child passenger (Leandra’s Law)
  • DWI
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in Tarrytown Village Court on Wednesday, August 20.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE