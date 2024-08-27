Rollover Crash In Front Of KFC Caught On Video On Busy Yonkers Road

The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 27 just before 1 p.m., when a gray sedan and a dark-colored SUV collided in front of a KFC in Yonkers at 124 Nepperhan Ave., according to Yonkers Police.

An investigation later found that the gray sedan unsafely pulled into traffic before hitting the SUV, which had also failed to stop at a stop sign on Nepperhan Avenue. As the two vehicles collided at slow speed, their front tires hit each other, sending the SUV into the air and causing it to roll over, police said.

A video of the crash was later posted on social media by the department.

The drivers of both vehicles were later taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation as a precaution. They were also summonsed for traffic infractions, the department said.

