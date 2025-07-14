Rich-ish: $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Yonkers Supermarket

The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold for the Saturday, July 12 drawing at Stop & Shop, located at 111 Vredenburgh Ave. in Yonkers.

While it wasn’t the life-changing jackpot, the lucky ticket matched enough numbers to bag a solid five-figure prize.

The winning numbers were 08 16 24 33 54 with a Powerball number of 18.

The winning numbers were drawn from a field of 1 to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of 1 to 26. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket and contact the New York Lottery to claim their prize.

