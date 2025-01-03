Retired Yonkers School Employee Battling Stage 4 Cancer: Family Asks For Support

Carolyn State, a retired Yonkers public school transportation clerk of over 25 years and a beloved mother of two, is facing a critical health battle as her family seeks financial support for a treatment not available in the United States.

According to her daughter Krista, Carolyn was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer six months after the sudden passing of her husband, John, in July 2021. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapies, and clinical trials, Carolyn’s condition has worsened, with none of the treatments proving effective.

Now, the family has found hope in a new treatment called HemoDetox blood filtration offered by Lumati, a company in Tijuana, Mexico. The innovative treatment could extend Carolyn’s life, but the cost is staggering—up to $225,000 for nine treatments over three months.

“We have already set up her first three treatments starting on January 13,” Krista wrote on a GoFundMe page created for her mother. “She will also be going in February and March for the following treatments.”

The page describes Carolyn as a loving mother to Krista, her brother John James, and three “fur babies.” She is cherished by many friends and family who have supported her through this challenging time.

“We are desperate to keep her here as long as we can,” Krista added, urging others to donate or share their prayers for her mother.

As of now, the GoFundMe campaign is actively accepting donations to cover the cost of the treatments. As of Friday, Jan. 3, the page had collected over $6,500 out of a $30,000 goal.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by clicking here.

