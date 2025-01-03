Rabid Kitten In Yonkers: Health Officials Seek More People Exposed To Disease (Update)

The county's Department of Health is continuing to investigate potential rabies exposure after a kitten found near Locust Hill Avenue and Overlook Terrace in Yonkers tested positive for the virus.

The kitten was dropped off at Yonkers Animal Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 12, by two individuals who later returned to check on the animal. Health officials have since confirmed that the man and woman were not exposed to rabies and do not require post-exposure treatment.

However, officials are urging anyone else who may have had direct contact with the kitten to call the department immediately at 914-813-5000 to assess their risk. Rabies is a fatal disease, and timely treatment is essential to prevent illness.

To alert residents, notices have been posted near the intersection of Locust Hill Avenue and Overlook Terrace, where the kitten was found. Health officials are also reminding residents of the importance of keeping pets up to date on rabies vaccinations, as required by New York State law.

Dogs, cats, and ferrets must receive regular booster shots to protect against rabies, which can spread through contact with infected wildlife or unvaccinated animals.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

