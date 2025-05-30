Mostly Cloudy 71°

‘Printer Bandit’ Busted In Bakery Theft In Yonkers: Suspect Has 40 Prior Arrests, Cops Say

A man with more than 40 prior arrests is back in custody after allegedly swiping a printer from a Westchester bakery, police said.

Curtis Moore (mugshot is pictured left) is seen allegedly stealing a new printer from La Pinata Bakery in Yonkers in this surveillance footage released by Yonkers Police. 

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Curtis Moore, who just turned 40 this month, was arrested in connection with the theft of a brand-new printer from La Piñata Bakery in Yonkers, located at 118 New Main St., the Yonkers Police Department announced on Friday, May 30. 

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, May 27, when Moore allegedly walked into the bakery and walked out with a box containing the printer. After the owner reported the theft, detectives quickly got to work.  

Moore was identified and arrested Friday, police said. 

In a humorous social media post, Yonkers Police dubbed Moore the “printer bandit” and joked that his criminal history—spanning over 70 pages—overheated their own printer. 

Moore’s extensive rap sheet includes more than 40 arrests, mostly related to theft and similar charges.

He is now facing yet another count of petit larceny in connection with this week’s incident.

