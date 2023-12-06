Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Store In Yonkers

The third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a store in Yonkers for the drawing on Monday, Dec. 4, according to New York Lottery officials.

The business that sold the lucky ticket was identified as Tanglewood Stationery located at 2264 Central Park Ave. (Route 100.) The winner was not identified by lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18 19 27 28 45 with a Powerball number of 9.

For those who want to try playing the game themselves, drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., officials said.

