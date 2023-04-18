Popular Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location In Yonkers: 'Fresh, Full Of Taste,' Visitors Say

Shah's Halal Food, which opened a new location in Yonkers at 2475 Central Park Ave. in February, will be holding a grand opening celebration at its newest eatery in the city on Monday, April 24.

The restaurant chain, which also opened a location in White Plains in 2022, is known for menu items such as gyros and platters that include lamb, rice, hummus, and more, according to the business's website.

Additionally, the eatery offers fresh salads, toppings, and even handmade sauces that are included at no extra charge.

If the sound of that makes your mouth water, be sure to also take advantage of the restaurant's catering service, which uses a network of mobile food trucks and carts to provide service at events across Yonkers such as special events, school events, business events, and sweet sixteen parties.

The restaurant has already made its fair share of fans, who have left plenty of positive reviews on Yelp.

"Everything is fresh and full of taste," said Yali L. of Yonkers, who added, "just as good as the ones you can find in the city."

Kinna P. of Yonkers also left a five-star review and urged those in the area to try it as soon as possible.

"Holy cow!! If you haven't gone here yet...what are you waiting for???" she wrote, adding, "The food is so tasty and fresh! Amazing. I am always skeptical when it comes to lamb BUT my goodness this is amazing."

Free platters will be offered by the restaurant during the grand opening celebration from 12 to 2 p.m., which will be attended by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Shah's Halal Food has 20 other locations across Long Island and Connecticut, according to its website.

